A drone that can fly in the rain under development by Eams Robotics Co.（Courtesy of Eams Robotics Co.）（イームズロボティクスが開発している降雨時にも飛行できる新型ドローン）

MINAMI-SOMA, Fukushima — Drone manufacturer Eams Robotics Co. has announced it is developing a new type of drone that can perform Level 4 flights, meaning fly beyond the operator’s visual line of sight in populated areas, even in rain.

Based in Minami-Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, the company will begin shipping the drone as early as October, after obtaining government certification.

This will be the first drone in Japan capable of Level 4 flights even during rainfall, according to Eams Robotics and others.

ドローン製造のイームズロボティクス（福島県南相馬市）は、雨の中でもドローンの「レベル４飛行」と呼ばれる有人地帯の目視外飛行が可能な新型ドローンを開発していると明らかにした。１０月にも国の認証を得て出荷を始める。同社などによると、降雨時にもレベル４飛行ができる機体は国内で初めて。

The drone is also expected to be used in tests for a drone-based delivery service that the Fukushima and Nagasaki prefectural governments are working on. Hopes are high that the new drone will help realize highly convenient delivery services.

県が長崎県と連携して取り組むドローン配送サービスの実証試験にも使用される見通しで、関係者は新型機誕生が利便性の高い配送サービスの実現につながると期待する。

According to Eams Robotics, the company’s existing drone models cannot fly in the rain as their motors and other parts are vulnerable to water.

Aiming to realize such delivery services, the company has started developing a model where moisture cannot enter through panel gaps, allowing it to fly in rain with precipitation rates of up to 10 millimeters per hour.

イームズ社によると、ドローンはモーターなど水に弱い部品があるため、同社の既存の機体は雨が降ると飛行できない。同社は利便性の高い配送サービスの実現を目指し、雨の中で飛行できる機体の開発に着手。隙間から水分が内部に入らないよう工夫し、１時間当たり１０ミリ以下の雨量なら飛行できる構造を実現した。

“Drones logistically cannot replace trucks if they cannot deliver food, medicine or other items when it rains,” an official of the Fukushima prefectural government said. “Drones that can fly in the rain are vital for drone-based delivery services to become a reality.”

県は「雨の日が続くと食品や医薬品などを届けられなくなるようでは、トラックの代わりにドローンが物流を担う時代はやってこない。雨の中でも飛行できる機体は、ドローン配送の実現に必須だ」（次世代産業課）と新型機に期待する。

Fukushima and Nagasaki prefectures have been designated as national strategic zones where regulations are eased across multiple sectors, including automated drone deliveries, to foster a welcoming environment for businesses.

The Fukushima prefectural government will put together operation and management rules for drones to ensure they can safely conduct Level 4 flights by the end of March next year. It plans to test a new drone developed by Eams in order to formulate the rules.

（ Translated by The Japan News ）

県は長崎県とともに、ドローン配送の実現に向けた国家戦略特区に指定されており、本年度中にレベル４飛行の安全を確保するための運航管理のルールを策定する。策定に向けた実証試験には、同社の新型機も活用する方針だ。

【 ２０２４年７月６日付・福島民友新聞掲載 】