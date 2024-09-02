Yoshiteru Nishi serves a dish at the Michinoeki Namie roadside rest area.（道の駅なみえで代表メニューを提供する西さん）

NAMIE, Fukushima — Dishes served to Japan’s national soccer team are now available at the Michinoeki Namie roadside rest area in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture. Yoshiteru Nishi, 62, known as the chef for Japan’s World Cup soccer team, has become the rest area’s executive chef.

On offer at the food terrace is Nishi’s “national team menu,” featuring dishes tasted by the members of the World Cup squad. The star chef will also be involved in developing new dishes for the entire roadside rest area.

サッカーワールドカップ（Ｗ杯）日本代表同行シェフとして知られる西芳照さん（６２）が、浪江町の「道の駅なみえ」の総料理長に就任した。フードテラスでＷ杯メンバーも味わった「代表メニュー」を提供するほか、道の駅全体の新メニューの開発などにも関わる。

Nishi, who was born in the Odaka district of Minami-Soma, trained at a kaiseki restaurant in Tokyo. He began working at the J-Village sports training facility when it was first established and in 1999, started his stint as its executive chef. He accompanied the men’s national soccer team to five consecutive World Cup tournaments starting from 2006 in Germany, supporting the players from the kitchen as their personal chef.

He was asked to become the executive chef at the rest area because of his history of purchasing fresh ingredients from the Ukedo fishing port in Namie since his days at J-Village.

西さんは南相馬市小高区生まれ。東京都の懐石料理店での修業などを経てＪヴィレッジの開設当初から勤務、１９９９年から総料理長を務めた。サッカー男子のＷ杯には２００６年ドイツ大会から５大会連続で同行し、専属シェフとして代表選手を支えた。Ｊヴィレッジ時代から浪江町の請戸漁港の新鮮な食材を仕入れていた関係などから、総料理長就任に声がかかった。

Standing in the kitchen of the roadside rest area on Aug. 13, Nishi renewed his commitment to revitalizing the region through food, “I hope my knowledge and skills can be of some help,” he said.

On the same day, Machizukuri Namie, the general incorporated association that operates the roadside rest area, and DREAM24, which Nishi represents, signed a partnership agreement.

DREAM24 staff will join the rest area’s cafeteria and serve Nishi’s “national team menu.” To kick things off, the ¥1,650 national team Hamburger Steak Curry, ¥1,540 national team Hamburger Steak, and ¥1,320 national team Curry have been added to the regular menu.

８月１３日には道の駅の厨房（ちゅうぼう）に立ち「自分の知識と技術が少しでも力になれば」と食の面からの地域振興へ決意を新たにした。同日、道の駅を運営する一般社団法人まちづくりなみえと、西さんが代表を務める「ＤＲＥＡＭ２４」が連携協定を結んだ。フードテラスの直営の食堂にＤＲＥＡＭ２４のスタッフが入り、西さんが考案した「代表メニュー」を提供する。第１弾として代表ハンバーグカレー（１６５０円）、代表ハンバーグ（１５４０円）、代表カレー（１３２０円）が定番メニューに加わった。

Nishi also works part-time in the kitchen and advises the entire food department of the roadside rest area.

There are plans to develop new dishes, box lunches for group visitors and banquet dishes using ingredients from Namie. Cooking classes will also be offered to help athletes prepare meals at home to assist them in building their strength.

（ Translated by The Japan News ）

西さんも非常勤で厨房に立つほか、道の駅のフード部門全体を助言する。浪江の食材をふんだんに使った新メニューや団体来場者用の弁当、宴会料理の開発などが予定されている。またスポーツ選手の体づくりに必要な食事メニューを家庭で出すことができるような料理教室も開催する。

【 ２０２４年８月１４日付・福島民友新聞掲載 】